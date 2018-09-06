हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bharat Bandh

Bharat Bandh against SC/ST Act Amendment: Protesters burn tyres, stop trains in Bihar's Arrah, Patna, Darbhanga, Munger

Security has been beefed up across state.

Bharat Bandh against SC/ST Act Amendment: Protesters burn tyres, stop trains in Bihar&#039;s Arrah, Patna, Darbhanga, Munger
ANI photo

PATNA: Demonstrators stopped trains, blocked roads and burnt tyres in several districts of Bihar during the ongoing Bharat Bandh protests on Thursday morning.

The bandh, called by 35 outfits linked to the upper caste communities, is objecting against the recent amendment to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Trains were stopped at Patna's Rajendra Nagar Terminal railway station and Arrah by Members of Swarn Sena .

Trains were stopped in Darbhanga and Munger's Masudan too. 

 

 

Hundreds of protesters took to streets, some gathering in front of state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office, in Patna. Some protesters burnt tyres and effigies in few places.

“Protesters set fire to tyres in Mokama and block road during Bharat Bandh protests,” reported news agency ANI.

Security has been beefed up and prohibitory orders have been imposed under Section 144 in sensitive areas.

With agency inputs

Bharat BandhAmendment of SC/ST ActSC/ST ActBharat Bandh Bihar

