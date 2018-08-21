Bihar: 15 arrested for stripping, parading woman naked in Bhojpur over boy's death

New Delhi: The Bihar Police arrested at least 15 persons for allegedly stripping, thrashing and parading a woman in Bihiya town of Bhojpur. The mob fury was triggered by the death of a 16-year-old boy, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances. The woman was suspected to be involved in the death of the boy.

The incident happened in Bihiya police station area, where the body of Vimalesh Sah, who had gone missing on Sunday, was found near a railway track in the wee hours on August 20.

Soon after the victim's family came to know about the death, they rushed to the spot and stormed the place, setting on fire almost half a dozen shops and beating up several residents. They even dragged out a woman, ripped off her clothes and paraded her naked while kicking and slapping her repeatedly.

A report stated that the family members believed the woman to be involved in the boy's murder as the deceased had gone to meet her in the area and was last seen with her.

Confirming the news, Bhojpur Superintendent of Police Avakash Kumar said that the mob also hurled stones at a train passing through the area. The police had to fire in the air to disperse the mob, the SP said, adding, a few rounds were also fired by the villagers.

A heavy deployment of police personnel was made in the area after the incident.