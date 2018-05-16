BANIAPUR: Two children died and eleven others have been injured after a high voltage wire that had fallen came in contact with a school van in Baniapur in Bihar. Three of the 11 children who were injured are in a critical condition.
Bihar: 2 children dead, 11 injured after high voltage wire falls on school van in Baniapur
