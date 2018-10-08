हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
sexual harrasement

Bihar: 9, including minor, held for assaulting schoolgirls in Supaul

Nine persons, including a minor, have been arrested by police in connection with the horrific Supaul incident where more than 30 minor schoolgirls were brutally thrashed for resisting sexual advances of a group of men. 

Play

PATNA: Nine persons, including a minor, have been arrested by police in connection with the horrific Supaul incident where more than 30 minor schoolgirls were brutally thrashed for resisting sexual advances of a group of men. 

“Nine people arrested so far, one of them a minor, asked for matric certificates from others. Want to identify the rest, don't want any innocent to get caught,” said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) ASP Triveniganj.

Girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Supaul district's Darpakha village had reportedly protested against lewd comments written on a wall by boys. 

Following this the boys – all minors from Middle School – allegedly accompanied by their mothers and village members, barged into the school premises and assualted the girls. 

The incident happened on Saturday evening when the girl students of the residential school were playing within the campus, said police.

"Both the schools are in the same campus with separate buildings and a common playground. The boys allegedly wrote some lewd comments on the wall of the girls school, which the minor girls resisted and beat up the boys before chasing them away," Supaul District Magistrate Baidyanath Yadav told PTI.

He said 74 girl students were at the playground at the time of the incident and 30 of them received injuries.

All the injured students were admitted to Triveniganj referral hospital, the DM said, adding, 20 girls were released after they were administered first-aid.

The remaining 10 are still undergoing treatment and would be released in a day or two, Yadav said.

