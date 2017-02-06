Bihar: Bomb blast on railway track near Buxar station, no casualties
ANI | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 15:07
Buxar: A bomb blast took place on a railway track near Buxar station in Mughalsarai-Patna section in Bihar on Monday.
The blast took place at 12:10 pm.
However, no damage to property or life was reported. An inquiry has been ordered in this matter.
Further details are awaited.
First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 15:07
