Bihar Class 10th Result 2017, BSEB 10th Result 2017, Bihar Board Matric Results 2017 will be declared on biharboard.ac.in

Patna: Bihar Class 10th Result 2017, BSEB 10th Result 2017, Bihar Board Matric Class 10 Results 2017 is most likely to be announced on Thursday, reports said.

If announced students can access BSEB Bihar Board 10th Matric Result 2017, BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result, Bihar Matric Result 2017 on official website biharboard.ac.in

However, as of now, there is no official confirmation on declaration schedule of Bihar Matriculation Class 10 Result 2017, Bihar 10th Result.

Over 14 lakhs students from across the state are waiting for BSEB Result 2017, Bihar (BSEB) Matric (Class 10) Result 2017, Bihar Class 10th, Bihar Board Examination Results 2017, Bihar Class 10 Board Result 2017.

How to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2017, Bihar Board Matric Results 2017:

Log on to biharboard.bih.nic.in or biharboard.net

Enter your roll number and other details

Enter captcha code if required

Get the BSEB Bihar Matric Exam Results 2016

Helpline numbers of BSEB are 0612-2235161, 0612-2226926 and 0612-2225549

About Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.

Normally every year the Bihar School Examination Board conducts Annual Secondary School Examination in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state Government.