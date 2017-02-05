Bihar CM Nitish Kumar lends colour to 'lotus', creates social media buzz
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lent colour to a lotus sketched by an artist, creating a social media buzz on Sunday, with some seeing in it his "closeness" to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar paints a lotus drawn by an artist at the inauguration of Patna Book Fair. (04/02/2017) pic.twitter.com/tHAfry7F5F
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 5, 2017
Nitish Kumar coloured the lotus sketched by artist Baua Devi at the inaugural function of Patna Book fair here on Saturday.
It was widely seen by a section in social media as his growing closeness with friend-turned-foe BJP, whose party and election symbol is lotus.
Also, thousands of people have shared the Janata Dal-United leader`s `lotus picture` on social media, drawing comments.
However, neither the JD-U nor its major alliance partner Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Lalu Prasad has reacted over it. In fact, leaders of the ruling JD-U and RJD seemed to have ignored it.
"There is nothing unusual... Nitish Kumar used red colour to fill a sketch of lotus," a senior JD-U leader said.
A senior RJD leader said, "BJP`s paid supporters are behind making the picture go viral on the social media".
After colouring the lotus sketch, Nitish Kumar Without naming the BJP targetted the opposition leaders for creating a bad image of the state for their own vested interests.
"At a time when all are praising Bihar, they are defaming the state," he said.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Assembly Elections 2017: Fault in EVMs interrupt polling at two seats in Punjab
- Noida: 7-year-old DPS girl dies after getting injured during karate session
- Assembly Elections 2017: Goa records 15% turnout for first two hours in polls
- Countries which have banned entry of foreign nationals
- Will all political parties play "Development card" in UP elections?
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Bees invade Johannesburg`s Wanderers Stadium — WATCH
- WATCH: After KL Rahul, Raiphi Gomez hits ball out of the stadium, while playing for Kerala
- Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag troll each other over a PARTICULAR image — VIDEOS & PHOTOS
- S Sreesanth, Aakash Chopra engage in heated Twitter battle that will leave Indian cricket embarrassed
- IPL 2017 Auction: From player rosters to purse balance, here's all you need to know!