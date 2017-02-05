Bihar CM Nitish Kumar lends colour to 'lotus', creates social media buzz

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lent colour to a lotus sketched by an artist, creating a social media buzz on Sunday, with some seeing in it his "closeness" to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar paints a lotus drawn by an artist at the inauguration of Patna Book Fair. (04/02/2017) pic.twitter.com/tHAfry7F5F — ANI (@ANI_news) February 5, 2017

Nitish Kumar coloured the lotus sketched by artist Baua Devi at the inaugural function of Patna Book fair here on Saturday.

It was widely seen by a section in social media as his growing closeness with friend-turned-foe BJP, whose party and election symbol is lotus.

Also, thousands of people have shared the Janata Dal-United leader`s `lotus picture` on social media, drawing comments.

However, neither the JD-U nor its major alliance partner Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Lalu Prasad has reacted over it. In fact, leaders of the ruling JD-U and RJD seemed to have ignored it.

"There is nothing unusual... Nitish Kumar used red colour to fill a sketch of lotus," a senior JD-U leader said.

A senior RJD leader said, "BJP`s paid supporters are behind making the picture go viral on the social media".

After colouring the lotus sketch, Nitish Kumar Without naming the BJP targetted the opposition leaders for creating a bad image of the state for their own vested interests.

"At a time when all are praising Bihar, they are defaming the state," he said.