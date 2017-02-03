Bihar CM surrounded by sycophants, says JD-U leader

Patna: A senior Janata Dal-United leader on Thursday attacked party President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying he is surrounded by sycophantic advisers.

Satish Kumar - JD-U Vice-President and one of its founder-members -- blamed such advisers for the party's decision not to contest the assembly polls in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

He demanded action against JD-U General Secretary K.C. Tyagi and JD-U Rajya Sabha MP R.C.P. Singh. "Both Tyagi and Singh are responsible for the JD-U decision not to contest the Uttar Pradesh polls."

It is the first time that a senior JD-U leader has questioned the party decision.

Satish, considered close to Nitish Kumar, said: "The Chief Minister should take action against the sycophant advisers or his (political) downfall is certain."

He said Singh and Tyagi had brought party leaders and workers on to the streets.

JD-U spokesman Sanjay Singh downplayed Satish Kumar's statement by saying the party core committee decided not to contest the Uttar Pradesh elections. "The party will take Satish's allegations seriously and consider action against him."

Last week, JD-U national spokesperson K.C. Tyagi told the media here that the JD-U will not contest the Uttar Pradesh elections to ensure the "defeat of communal forces by minimising division of secular votes".

Last year, Nitish Kumar addressed nearly half a dozen public meetings in Uttar Pradesh with an eye on the assembly polls.

