Bihar flood: Death toll exceeds 300, Sushil Modi urges PM to visit flood-hit areas

New Delhi: As the death toll in Bihar floods rose to 304 on Monday, over 1.2 crore were rendered homeless across 20 districts.

More than 2.5 lakh people have been rescued so far.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the flood-affected areas.

"At least 26 NDRF teams are working to control the situation. Over 2.5 lakh people have been rescued so far. I have thanked the Prime Minister for his assistance and also requested him to visit flood-affected areas," he told ANI.

As per reports, nearly 7.34 lakh people have been moved to safer areas in the state.

Flood has also hit the movement of trains. Eleven trains were cancelled on Tuesday.

(With agency inputs)