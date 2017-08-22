close
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 14:30
Bihar journalist murder case: CBI files charge sheet against RJD leader Shahabuddin
RJD Leader Shahabuddin

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed charge sheet against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mohammad Shahabuddin in the murder case of in the murder case of Siwan-based journalist Rajdeo Ranjan.

Shahabuddin has been charged under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and murder.

The investigating agency also filed charge sheets few others involved in the murder case.

On May 13, 2016, journalist Rajdeo Ranjan was shot down in Siwan as he was returning from office.

Shahabuddin claimed to be in jail when the incident took place but later refused to undergo a “lie-detection” test. He also allegedly gave conflicting versions during interrogation.

Shahabuddin has more than 39 criminal cases, including kidnapping and murder, to his name. He was transferred to Tihar jail on February 18.

