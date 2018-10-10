हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar

Bihar: NHRC issues notices to Chief Secretary, DGP, seeks detailed report on Supaul school girls' thrashing

The incident happened on Saturday evening when the girl students of the residential school were playing within the campus.

Bihar: NHRC issues notices to Chief Secretary, DGP, seeks detailed report on Supaul school girls&#039; thrashing
Representational image

Patna: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Chief Secretary and DGP Bihar, seeking a detailed report in the Supaul school girls assault case. The report includes the status of medical treatment of the injured, security measures and the action that has been taken.

On Monday, nine persons, including a minor, were arrested in connection with the horrific incident where more than 30 minor schoolgirls were brutally thrashed for resisting sexual advances of a group of men.

Girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Supaul district's Darpakha village had reportedly protested against lewd comments written on a wall by boys. 

Following this the boys - all minors from Middle School - allegedly accompanied by their mothers and village members, barged into the school premises and assualted the girls. 

According to police, the incident happened on Saturday evening when the girl students of the residential school were playing within the campus.

