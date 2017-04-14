Bihar’s Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University forgets to print Hindi exam paper

Patna: Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University (TMBU) is again making headlines for wrong reasons.

The Bihar university, which was caught in a row over issuing a fake law degree to former Delhi minister Jitender Singh Tomar, forgot to print the question paper which prevented 94 students from writing their Hindi exam.

The post graduation exam of the second semester was announced in the second week of March. While three exams have been conducted, the fourth and last exam witnessed this goof-up on Tuesday which left students furious.

Taking a strong note of the matter, the Vice Chancellor of Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University, Nalini Kant Jha has served show cause notices to in-charge of Hindi department and section officer of the examination control department.

The two have been asked to reply to the notices by Saturday after which suitable action would be initiated, the VC said.

The VC said the examination has been rescheduled for April 22.

This is not the first time the University is in the news for some wrong reason. Earlier lack of answer booklets became one of the main reasons why the degree part-II exams were delayed by almost a year.

TMBU was in news last year for having issued a fake law degree to AAP MLA Jitender Singh Tomar, who was sacked as Delhi's law minister last year. The degree was allegedly issued to Tomar on the basis of "forged and falsified" documents with the connivance of some employees of the university.