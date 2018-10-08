हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar school girls thrashing case

Bihar school girls thrashing case: Nine accused named in FIR, three arrested

The incident took place in Bihar's Supaul district on Sunday.

Bihar school girls thrashing case: Nine accused named in FIR, three arrested
Representational image

PATNA: A teenager, who is one of those accused of thrashing over thirty minor girls of a school in Bihar's Supaul district for resisting their sexual advances, has denied any wrongdoing on his part.

Talking to ANI, Mohan, who is one of the those accused in the case, said, ''Girls might be taking my name but I didn't do anything. They asked me if I did anything but I denied, hearing that they beat me up.''

Several people were detained after more than thirty minor girl students in Bihar's Supaul district were allegedly beaten up by a mob after they protested against lewd comments on a wall allegedly written by boys of a neighbouring school. Several minor girls were injured in the incident and were rushed to the hospital for medical aid.  

Three persons, including a woman, were later arrested in this connection. 

An FIR was also registered against nine persons naming them as accused, Superintendent of Police Mrityunjay Kumar Choudhary said.

All the injured girls are students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Darpakha village in Supaul under Triveniganj police station of the district.

The incident happened on Saturday evening when the girl students of the residential school were playing within the campus.

"Both the schools are in the same campus with separate buildings and a common playground. The boys allegedly wrote some lewd comments on the wall of the girls school, which the minor girls resisted and beat up the boys before chasing them away," Supaul District Magistrate Baidyanath Yadav said..

The Middle School boys, all minors, narrated the incident to their parents, following which their mothers teamed up with other villagers and entered the school premises and attacked the girls, Yadav said.

He said 74 girl students were at the playground at the time of the incident and 30 of them received injuries.

All the injured students were admitted to Triveniganj referral hospital, the DM said, adding, 20 girls were released after they were administered first-aid.

The remaining 10 are still undergoing treatment and would be released in a day or two, Yadav said.

(With Agency Inputs) 

Tags:
Bihar school girls thrashing caseSupaulBihar eve-teasing incidentBihar Police

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close