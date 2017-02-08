Bihar Staff Selection Commission exam paper leak: Police detains BSSC secretary Parmeshwar Ram
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 09:26
Representational image
Patna: BSSC secretary Parmeshwar Ram has been detained by police in connection with Bihar Staff Selection Commission exam paper leak.
The latest development comes after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced the Chief Secretary and DGP will probe the alleged paper leak in the clerk recruitment exam conducted by the BSSC.
Media reports had alleged that 28 people reportedly helped BSSC examinees from a house in Nawada district on Sunday through sophisticated electronic devices.
The Patna police had arrested five persons during Sunday's exam for using unfair means.
BSSC officials, however, denied the leak. BSSC conducts the examination for recruitment of clerks. The first phase of examination was held on February 5 for the same.
First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 09:21
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Hike in India's defence budget: Is Pakistan scared of the move?
- ISRO to launch record satellites at one go next week
- UP Assembly elections 2017: Public opinion in Ballia
- DNA: Why does Pak celebrate "Kashmir Solidarity Day" on February 5 every year?
- Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
- ISI agent Shamshul Huda, prime suspect in Kanpur train derailment, arrested in Nepal
- US moves UN to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist; China puts proposal on 'hold'
- PM Narendra Modi tears into Congress over 'SCAM' jibe, hails demonetisation, surgical strikes
- When BJP's Sambit Patra blasted Kanhaiya Kumar over surgical strikes, terrorism; video goes viral
- Delhi earthquake today: Earthquake jolts Delhi, Noida, NCR