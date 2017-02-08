Bihar Staff Selection Commission exam paper leak: Police detains BSSC secretary Parmeshwar Ram

Patna: BSSC secretary Parmeshwar Ram has been detained by police in connection with Bihar Staff Selection Commission exam paper leak.

The latest development comes after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced the Chief Secretary and DGP will probe the alleged paper leak in the clerk recruitment exam conducted by the BSSC.

Media reports had alleged that 28 people reportedly helped BSSC examinees from a house in Nawada district on Sunday through sophisticated electronic devices.

The Patna police had arrested five persons during Sunday's exam for using unfair means.

BSSC officials, however, denied the leak. BSSC conducts the examination for recruitment of clerks. The first phase of examination was held on February 5 for the same.