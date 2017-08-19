Bihar: Two minor brothers drowned in flood waters

Motihari: Two brothers, both teen agers, got drowned on Saturday in flood water in Motihari town area of East Champaran district, police said.

The incident occurred when the two and their other sibling were taking out articles from their rented house at Belwanma Shivpuri locality to shift to a relative's place.

Aryan Kumar Mishra (16) and Ayaan Kumar Mishra (14) slipped into chaste height flood waters and drowned, police said quoting the FIR lodged by their sibling Chandan Kumar Mishra.