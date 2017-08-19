close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Bihar: Two minor brothers drowned in flood waters

Two brothers, both teen agers, got drowned on Saturday in flood water in Motihari town area of East Champaran district, police said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 18:45

Motihari: Two brothers, both teen agers, got drowned on Saturday in flood water in Motihari town area of East Champaran district, police said.

The incident occurred when the two and their other sibling were taking out articles from their rented house at Belwanma Shivpuri locality to shift to a relative's place.

Aryan Kumar Mishra (16) and Ayaan Kumar Mishra (14) slipped into chaste height flood waters and drowned, police said quoting the FIR lodged by their sibling Chandan Kumar Mishra.

TAGS

BiharMotihari townEast Champaran districtBelwanma Shivpuri

From Zee News

Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat to take stock of situation at Ladakh on Aug 20
Jammu and KashmirIndia

Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat to take stock of situation at...

Explosion takes place near BJP office in J&amp;K&#039;s Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir

Explosion takes place near BJP office in J&K's Sri...

Lemon was a luxury item for ancient Romans: Study
Science

Lemon was a luxury item for ancient Romans: Study

Bihar flood situation worsens; toll rises to 202
Bihar

Bihar flood situation worsens; toll rises to 202

West Bengal

Darjeeling blast: GJM writes to Rajnath Singh seeking inter...

Tamil Nadu

Security beefed up at Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden resid...

WorldAsia

Palestinian in West Bank attack bid killed: Israel police

World

Islamic State claims attacks in Spain, Russia

AfricaWorld

Fresh deadly clashes hit central Africa, over dozen killed

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video