Bihar: Woman resists gangrape attempt, set ablaze by 3 men in Nalanda

PATNA: A woman was allegedly set ablaze by three men after she resisted their gangrape attempt. The incident took place in Bihar's Nalanda district on Monday.

The woman has been admitted to the hospital with severe burn injuries.

According to reports, the accused persons were harassing the victim for some time.

Last week, the victim's husband went to Tamil Nadu for some work. Taking advantage of the situation, the men forcibly entered her home and tried to rape her.

However, the woman resisted this rape attempt. Angered by this, the accused persons poured kerosene oil and set her ablaze.

The neighbours immediately rescued the woman and took her to the hospital.

The woman is currently admitted in Patna Medical College.