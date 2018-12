PATNA: Suraj Nandan Kushwaha, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) in Bihar, died after suffering from a sudden cardiac arrest in the early hours of Saturday.

Kushwaha complained of uneasiness at around 3 am. He was immediately rushed to the Sai Hospital and later shifted to Magadh hospital, informed state health minister Mangal Pandey.