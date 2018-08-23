हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Atal Bihari Vajpayee

BJP leader requests Nitish Kumar to rename Patna's daakbangla street after Atal Bihari Vajpayee

BJP governments across the country have undertaken a number of measures to cement the legacy of the former Prime Minister.

New Delhi: Paying homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, senior BJP leader CP Thakur requested Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to rename the famous Patna's 'Daakbangla Chauraha' as 'Atal Chauraha'. 

In Bihar, the ashes of ex-PM Vajpayee will be immersed in 11 rivers including Ganga, Kosi, Bagmati and Burhi Gandak of the state till August 25. State Party President Nityanand Roy handed over ashes to 11 teams led by different party leaders who left Patna for every blocks and districts of the state for immersion of ashes of departed leaders in rivers. 

Besides Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi Union Ministers Radha Mohan Singh, Ashwani Kumar Chaube, Giri Raj Singh and Ram Kripal Yadav are leading various teams. Tribute programmes have been organised at all district headquarters.

BJP governments across the country have already undertaken a number of measures to cement the legacy of the leader, whose popular appeal and affable manners won it support of the masses and also new allies. Many of them have announced memorials, some like Chhattisgarh named a city after him and some like Maharashtra decided to set up chairs in his name in universities.

Several 'yatras' will be held in many states so that they can pass through all district and blocks.

Since Vajpayee, 93, died on August 16 following a prolonged illness, the BJP has organised a number of events, including a ceremony for immersing his ashes in Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar on August 19. Shah, other top party leaders like Singh and Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand chief ministers were present on the occasion.

It had also organised an all-party prayer meeting on August 20 to pay tribute to Vajpayee, who had led the BJP to victory in two back to back Lok Sabha elections and became the first opposition leader to complete a full term as prime minister. Leaders of all major parties paid rich tributes to him.

Modi had cited outpouring of emotions across the country following Vajpayee's death even though he was away from public glare for a decade due to poor health, to emphasise on his enduring appeal.

(With PTI inputs)

