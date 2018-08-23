BJP, RSS trying to kill me, claims Tej Pratap Yadav after armed man allegedly attacks him

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar's former health minister Tej Pratap Yadav has alleged that he was attacked by an armed person while he was on a visit to his his constituency Mahua.

Yadav claimed that a man with a weapon in hand approached him on the pretext of shaking hands with him. However, when he held Yadav's hand, he refused to leave the RJD leader. When Yadav's security personnel got to know about the incident, they caught hold of the weapon.

On my way to Mahua, an armed person held my hand and was unwilling to leave. This is a conspiracy by RSS and BJP to kill me. MLA, ministers are not safe here, how can commoners be safe? The attacker is yet to be nabbed: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav #Bihar (22.8.2018) pic.twitter.com/JpvMMzZnHl — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2018

Following the alleged attack, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's son has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) for trying to 'kill him'.

He also said that the attacker is yet to be nabbed.