Blast on railway track in Bihar, major rail tragedy averted

Patna: A major accident was averted when a low intensity bomb exploded on the railway track in Bihar`s Buxar district, a railway official said.

The blast took place when the Varanasi-Sealdah Upper India Express was crossing between Buxar and Baruna station around 12.05 p.m., the official added.

"The driver of the train stopped after he heard a loud noise," spokesperson of the East Central Railway A.K. Rajak told IANS. He said no one was injured in the blast.

As a precaution, the train was halted till 2.15 p.m., Rajak said. Operations resumed after the tracks were repaired.

Asked if the bomb was planted or hurled on the railway track, Rajak said, "A few passengers said that the bomb was hurled on the track." An inquiry has been ordered by the Railways, he said.

