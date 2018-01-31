Boat capsizes in Bihar's Patna, five dead, several missing, compensation announced

Patna: At least five persons were killed and five others went missing after a boat capsized in Bihar`s Patna district on Wednesday.

The accident took place near Mastana ghat in Fatuha when hundreds of people had gathered for a dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of Maghi Purnima.

The boat was carrying at least 15 people when it capsized.

Five of those were drowned managed to swim to safety.

A senior police officer confirmed that at least five bodies have been recovered by the villagers while another five are still missing.

Meanwhile, the state disaster response force has started a rescue operation.

The Nitish Kumar government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the victims.

