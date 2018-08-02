हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSEB scam: Patna High Court slaps fine of Rs 1 lakh on Bihar board for flunking student in Class 12 exam

 Class 12 student Saurabh Kumar had approached the Patna High Court for relief.

Patna: In a yet another embarrassment for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), the Patna High court on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on it for deliberately flunking a student of Class 12 in one subject last year.

According to reports, Saurabh Kumar, a Class 12 student has obtained 32 marks in the Alternative English, but after he requested the board for a scrutiny of his answer sheet, he was given just 2 marks.  

Due to this ''clerical error'', which the board confessed made before the High Court during a hearing, the student was declared fail last year.

Visibly angry over the ''negligible behaviour'' of the BSEB officials, due to which the student's precious year was wasted as he could not take admission in any educational institution last year, the bench of Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh came down heavily on the board and slaapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh.  

Saurabh Kumar, a resident of village Shitalpur under Dighwara police station, had apeared in the intermediate examination conducted by the BSEB last year.

Saurabh had scored first division marks in the intermediate examination, the results of which were declared on May 30 last year.

He had obtained 32 marks in the Alternative English out of 50 and was very upset due to his marks in other subjects - Non-Rashtrabhasha and English. 

He then decided to request the board for a scrutiny, but, sadly after that, he was allotted just 2 marks instead of 32 in Alternative English and declared fail.

After making several repeated request to the board officials for providing him the attested copy of the answer sheet of the subject in which he was failed last year, Saurabh finally approached the Patna High Court in March this year for relief.

During the initial stage of the hearing in the case, the government pleader admitted that the change of marks in Saurabh Kumar's case was a ''clerical error'' by the BSEB officials.

