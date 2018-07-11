हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSF

BSF chopper carrying top CRPF officials makes emergency landing in Bihar

The incident took place in Aurangabad district of Bihar.

AURANGABAD: A chopper of the Border Security Force (BSF) carrying top officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) made an emergency landing in Aurangabad district of Bihar on Wednesday. The CRPF officials who were onboard were deployed in anti-Naxal operations. All on board are safe.

The military camouflage painted Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) 'Dhruv' reportedly developed a technical problem mid-air. It landed safely at about 11:55 PM at an open field in Uphara area of the Left Wing Extremism affected district.

CRPF's Additional Director General (central zone) Kuldiep Singh, Inspector General (Bihar Sector) Charu Sinha, a Commanding Officer and few local police officials were on-board the helicopter.

They were enroute a camp of the CoBRA battalion in Barachatti in Gaya for a review meeting when the incident took place. "The chopper developed some technical snag and hence made an emergency landing," an official said, adding all occupants were safe and there was no damage to the aircraft.

All the officials are part of the anti-Naxal operations grid of the Central Reserve Police Force deployed in various Maoist violence affected states and ADG Singh is the chief of this formation, they said.

