BSSC examination scheduled for Sunday cancelled due to paper leak on social media

Patna: Bihar State Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) examination scheduled for Sunday has been cancelled due exam paper leak on social media.

Earlier today, a police team had taken into custody BSSC secretary Parmeshwar Ram in connection with the alleged paper leak in the clerks recruitment exam, after CM Nitish Kumar asked for a thorough probe into the matter.

After search at his residence here, the police took the secretary into its custody last mid-night, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted under supervision of Patna SSP to unearth alleged corrupt practises in State Staff Selection Commission in recruitment of clerks in state jobs.

Law began to catch up with those involved in the alleged paper leak of BSSC-conducted examination on February 5 after Nitish took serious note of the report and ordered chief secretary Anjani Kumar Singh and DGP PK Thakur to inquire into the case.

Leaked paper of BSSC exam for clerk jobs became online before start of examination on February 5.

Police had arrested five persons from a rented house in Nawada in connection with the exam racket on the same day.

Though the commission had refuted allegation of leak, the CM made it clear that he was not going by the version and ordered a thorough probe to unravel the truth.

The clerical grade staff appointment scandal followed the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) plus two toppers' scam last year leading to the arrest of the then Chairperson of BSEB Lalkeshwar Singh, Secretary and Proprietor of an Intermediate college Bachha Rai.

