Case registered against Tejashwi Yadav for 'Vande Mataram' tweet

Patna: A case has been registered against former Bihar deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav for allegedly disrespecting national song 'Vande Mataram' in a tweet.

Tejashwi, younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on August 13 had tweeted:

The RJD leader had faced huge flak for his Vande Mataram tweet.

Tejashwi Yadav on August 9 began his 'Janadesh Apman Yatra' from East Champaran district to "expose" Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's "double speak" and his "opportunistic alliance" with the BJP to form government after dumping the Grand Alliance.

The CBI has registered a case against Tejashwi Yadav in a benami property case and also raided his premises in July.

Tensions simmered between JD(U) and RJD ever since the CBI registered a case against Lalu Prasad, his wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi in a land-for-hotels case.

Nitish Kumar walked out of the mahagathbandhan after RJD chief Lalu Yadav categorically said there was no chance of Tejashwi resigning over the corruption charges.

The offence was allegedly committed when Lalu was the railway minister in the UPA government. He was allegedly instrumental in handing over the maintenance of two hotels of Indian Railways-owned PSU ICRTC to two Patna businessmen in return for a prime plot of land in the Bihar capital where his family is now constructing a shopping mall.