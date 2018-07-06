हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
murder

Caught on camera: Murder accused thrown off a balcony in Bihar, 9 held

A man was thrown off a balcony in Nalanda's Bihar Sharif by a group of people when he tried to escape after allegedly committing a murder. The murder accused has been admitted to hospital. 

Caught on camera: Murder accused thrown off a balcony in Bihar, 9 held

NALANDA: A man was thrown off a balcony in Nalanda's Bihar Sharif by a group of people when he tried to escape after allegedly committing a murder. The murder accused has been admitted to hospital. 

Locals had vandalised the area when he had attempted to escape after allegedly committing the murder. Nine people have been arrested in this connection with the case.

In the video that has been recorded from the spot, five to six people can be seen holding the man attempting to push him off the railing. Despite his efforts to hold the wall, the group of agitated locals managed to throw him off the balcony. A number of people can be seen standing outside the building while the incident took place.

The incident comes at a time when the Supreme Court observed that mob lynching is 'beyond law and order problem' and held the state governments responsible for maintaining calm. Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said: "Nobody can take law into their own hands. It is the obligation of the states to see these incidents are prevented."

Misra also warned against linking mob violence to religion or caste. "It (mob lynching) is beyond law and order problem. It is a crime. It is not confined to any motive," Misra made the observations in connection with the cases of cow vigilantism, child lifting rumours among others.

Tags:
murderBiharcrimeCrime In Bihar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close