CBI takes over Muzaffarpur shelter rape case probe, registers case

PATNA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case in the Muzaffarpur rape case at a shelter home after the Bihar government requested the central agency to take over the case. The case has been registered against the officers and employees of Balika Grih in Muzaffarpur under section 120(B), 376, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4, 6, 8,10,12 of POCSO.

It is alleged that officials and employees of Balika Grih run by Seva Sankalp Evam Vikash Samiti used to mentality, physically and sexually exploit girls residing there. CM Nitish Kumar had on Thursday issued the orders to the Chief Secretary, Principal Home Secretary and DGP to hand over the investigation into the case to the CBI.

Meanwhile, secret stairs leading out of the Muzaffarpur shelter house to a press in the same building have been found. The secret stairs were found by a team of Muzaffarpur IG Sunil Kumar and DIG Anil Kumar on Saturday. Along with the stairs, the medicines administered to the girls have also been recovered from the shelter house. A team of State Forensic Laboratory (SFL) have been asked to inspect the beds and nursing room to look for any leads into the case.

Medical examinations have revealed that five more girls had suffered sexual abuse at the shelter home, taking the total number of victims to 34 of 42. Bihar’s Director General of Police (DGP) KS Dwivedi had earlier said 10 of the 11 accused have been arrested. He also said four girls were reported missing from the shelter home since December 2013.



The abuse at the shelter home came to light after a girl alleged that her fellow inmate had been beaten to death and buried on the premises. Following the complaint, a police team dug up the ground but did not found any body there. Muzaffarpur SSP Harpreet Kaur had said that the area of excavation might be enlarged after further examination of the girl who had levelled the allegation.



More than 40 girls had been lodged at the shelter home and medical reports suggest that over half of them may have had sexual intercourse at some point of time. The NGO running the shelter home has been blacklisted and all the girls have been moved to shelter homes in other districts while the premises has been sealed.