Charas worth over Rs 3 crore seized in Bihar's east Champaran

Patna: Over 15 kg of charas, worth over Rs three crore in the international market, was seized close to the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar's East Champaran district, an SSB official said today.

A total of 31 packets of charas, each weighing about 500 gm, were recovered from a motorcycle during checking near the border in Raxaul police station area last night, Sashastra Seema Bal 47th Batallion Commandant Sonam Chhering said.

The biker fled the spot, he said.

Chhering said the contraband was sold at the rate of about Rs 20 lakh per kg in the international market.