Chhath Puja celebrations in Bihar and Jharkhand - In Pics

Patna: Chhath festival entered its second day on Wednesday.

The four-day festival began on October 24 and will end on October 27. It is observed mainly in Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The festivities begin with 'Nahai Khai', when devotees prepare traditional food after a dip in the Ganges, followed by 'Kharna' on the second day, when they end their day-long fast with roti, rice pudding.

On the last two days, people offer 'Arghya' or prayers to the Sun God.

Celebrated from the sixth day (hence called 'Chhath') after Diwali, the Puja relives the age-old tradition of paying obeisance to the Sun God.

See below pictures of the celebrations from Bihar and Jharkhand (courtesy - IANS):