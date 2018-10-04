हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar

Decision on slashing petrol, diesel prices only after receiving Centre's order: Bihar govt

Sushil Modi said that the Bihar government will make a decision on petrol and diesel prices only after receiving the order.

Decision on slashing petrol, diesel prices only after receiving Centre&#039;s order: Bihar govt
ANI photo

Patna: While some of the key states slash petrol and diesel prices following Centre's appeal, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Thursday said that the state government has not received any letter from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley regarding the issue.

He added that the Bihar government will make a decision on petrol and diesel prices only after receiving the order.

"We didn't receive any letter from Jaitley ji. First we will see the order then make a decision on petrol and diesel. Each and every state has their own situation so first let the letter come," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Earlier in the day, key BJP ruled states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have announced an additional cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on petrol and diesel bringing the effect reduction to Rs 5 per litre on fuel prices.

Concerned over the spike in fuel prices, FM Jaitley announced excise duty cut on petrol and diesel by Rs 1.50 per litre adding that  Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) will absorb Re 1 per litre on fuel. The finance minister said that the impact of excise duty cut this year will be Rs 10,500 crore.

Tags:
BiharSushil ModiPetrol diesel prices

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close