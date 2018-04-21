Father allegedly rapes daughter, 13-year-old commits suicide

PATNA: A thirteen-year-old committed suicide after her father allegedly raped her in West Champaran district in Bihar. The 30-year-old man accused of raping his daughter has been arrested. The body of the girl was found hanging from the ceiling at her house in a village on Friday. Police said that an FIR was lodged on the basis of the statement of the mother of the girl.

As per reports, a panchayat meeting was held at the request of the girl and her mother in connection with her sexual exploitation around a week ago. The father of the victim was rebuked at the meeting.

However, soon after the meeting, the girl away from the village. She was brought back by family members but committed suicide a few days later.

In another incident, the blood-soaked body of a six-month-old infant was recovered from the basement of a building in Indore in MP. Police said the accused was seen in CCTV footage, at around 4.45 am today, carrying the infant on his shoulder. The post-mortem of the infant, which was carried out at the state-run MY Hospital, suggested that she might have been raped before being killed as her private parts bore an injury mark.

"The body of the infant was recovered from the basement of a commercial building in Rajwada area. The accused, Sunil Bheel, had kidnapped her early today morning when she was asleep with her parents outside the Rajwada Fort. The accused was sleeping close to the family," said HC Mishra, deputy inspector-general of police, Indore. The accused and the infant's parents knew each other and were in the business of selling balloons, Mishra said.