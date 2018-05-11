हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fodder scam: Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Yadav gets 6-week provisional bail

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Yadav was on Friday granted a 6-week provisional bail on the medical grounds.

PATNA: Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Yadav, who has been convicted in several fodder scam-related cases, was on Friday granted a 6-week provisional bail by the Ranchi High Court.

The provisional bail to veteran Bihar politician has been granted on 'medical grounds', reported ANI.    

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo, who is serving a sentence in fodder scam cases, was on Thursday granted parole for three days to attend the wedding of his son Tej Pratap Yadav and former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai’s granddaughter Aishwarya Rai.

Jail Inspector General of Police Harsh Mangala confirmed that RJD leader was given parole. However, some restrictions were imposed on Lalu which he needs to abide by while being out of jail on parole.

According to sources, the RJD chief is not allowed to talk to media and his movements will be recorded on video.

He will remain in a security cover provided jointly by Bihar and Jharkhand Police. As many as four officials of DSP rank have been given the charge for Lalu's security.

Sources also said that no politician, party worker or mediaperson would be allowed in the vicinity of the former Bihar chief minister.

On Wednesday, there were reports of Lalu getting the parole. However, there was no official confirmation on the same.

Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav is set to tie the knot with Aishwarya Rai at a function in Patna on May 12. The couple got engaged in a ceremony at Hotel Maurya in Patna on April 18. 

Except for former’s father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently serving a sentence after conviction in fodder scam cases, all close family members and friends had attended the engagement ceremony.

The RJD supremo had applied for a parole from May 9 to May 13 to attend the wedding ceremony of Tej Pratap and Aishwarya. According to reports, the jail administration had sought the advice of advocate general to take a decision on the parole. 

(With Agency inputs)

