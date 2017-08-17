Gandhi Maidan in Patna to be transformed as 'city square'

Patna: Historic Gandhi Maidan in the heart of the town would be transformed into 'city square' as prevalent in prominent cities abroad and it would be made the "most happening place" by facilitating various activities.

This was announced by Commissioner of Patna, Anand Kishore, here on Thursday.

Many plans are being readied for the Maidan to make it the "most happening place", he said after inaugurating a food court in the Maidan.

Kishore also started a Facebook page under the name 'TOB' (Taste of Bihar) and a portal, "tasteofbihar.Co.In", to dish out information regarding the delicious cuisine available in the food court and upcoming events in the maidan.

Several political movements were launched in the Gandhi Maidan, earlier known as Patna Lawns, before and after the Independence.

The Quit India Movement of 1942 was launched from this Gandhi Maidan where great leaders of the past like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Ram Manohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan delivered their speeches.

A 70-feet tall bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi, stated to be the world's tallest statue of the Father of the Nation, is situated on this Maidan, situated near the Ganga.