हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Santosh Jha

Dreaded gangster Santosh Jha shot dead inside court premises in Bihar

Gangster Santosh Jha was shot dead inside the court premises in Sitamarhi in Bihar on Tuesday. Jha had been brought to court by the police for hearing in a case.

Dreaded gangster Santosh Jha shot dead inside court premises in Bihar

PATNA: Gangster Santosh Jha was shot dead inside the court premises in Sitamarhi in Bihar on Tuesday. Jha had been brought to court by the police for hearing in a case. He was shot at by an unidentified man while he was entering the court premises. Jha was accompanied by a policeman who was walking behind him. 

The unidentified man fled the scene soon after he opened fire.

Santosh Jha, a history-sheeter, was lodged in jail for his alleged role in the killing of the two engineers on December 26 in Darbangha in Bihar for extortion. The dreaded gangster had been serving a life sentence for the murders. 

The engineers of the private road construction company -- Brajesh Kumar and Mukesh Kumar -- were shot dead by unidentified assailants on Darbhanga-Kusheshwarsthan State highway in Darbhanga district on December 26. Non-payment of levy was said to be the motive behind the murder.

The Darbhanga killings had triggered widespread criticism and the BJP had raised the issue of deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Tags:
Santosh JhaBihar gangsterGangsterBiharSitamarhi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close