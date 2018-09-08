Hardcore Naxalite arrested in Bihar, three AK-47 rifles seized

PATNA: The Bihar Police on Saturday arrested a man and seized three AK-47 rifles from his possession in the Munger district.

Speaking about the arrest, SP Munger said, ''We have names of a few people. We'll investigate and take action. There's a gang and we suspect weapons have reached several people.''

''Some weapons have also reached the Naxals,'' the SP Munger said.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a hardcore Naxalite was arrested from the borders of Sheohar and Muzaffarpur districts in Bihar on Saturday.

The arrested Naxalite was wanted in connection with at least 24 cases, the officials said.

Superintendent of Police, Santosh Kumar, said that the operation to arrest the Naxalite, belonging to the proscribed CPI (Maoist), was jointly carried out by the Special Task Force (STF) and the district police.

The self-styled Naxal 'zonal commander' has been identified as Lalbabu Sahni alias Bhaskar alias Pralay.

He is a resident of Koriya village under Madhuban police station of East Champaran district, the SP said.

Over 24 Naxal-related cases are lodged against him in various police stations of Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran and Sitamarhi districts, the SP said.

The police described the arrest as a big achievement as Sahni was evading the police dragnet for the past couple of years.

(With PTI inputs)