हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar

Home guard crushed to death by liqour laden vehicle in Bihar

Chaudhary succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

Home guard crushed to death by liqour laden vehicle in Bihar
Representational image

Nawada: A home guard was crushed to death by a car carrying liquor here on Saturday, the police said.

The incident took place at Sadbhavana Chowk where a patrol team had been deployed following information that two cars, moving at great speed, had jumped the Rajauli check post, Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar said.

They intercepted a car which was carrying a huge quantity of liquor both country made and foreign, the SP said.

Soon another car, carrying liquor, came at a great speed and it knocked down home guard Kailash Chaudhary when he tried to stop it.

Chaudhary succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

The car was later caught and its sole occupant arrested. The bottles of liquor found inside the car bear the seal of Jharkhand excise department, he said.

Sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April, 2016.

Tags:
BiharSadbhavana Chowk

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close