ISI behind Kanpur train mishap: ATS, NIA sleuths reach Bihar to probe Pakistan connection
Patna: A day after the Bihar Police claimed that Pakistan`s ISI may be behind the Kanpur train mishap, officials of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Wednesday reached Patna to probe the terror angle.
The Bihar Police`s assertion came with arrest of three persons in East Champaran district of the state.
During inter rogation, the arrested persons have confessed to having been paid Rs three lakh by a Nepalese citizen identified as Brajesh Giri allegedly connected with the ISI for planting a bomb on railway tracks at Ghorasahan in East Champaran district on October 1 last year to cause an accident.
The Bihar Police has sought help of the Intelligence Bureau and Research and Analysis Wing for further investigation in this regard.
Superintendent of Police Jitendra Rana said that the arrested persons have confessed to having worked for a Nepalese contact supposedly linked to the ISI to target the Indian Railways.
The Indore-Patna train accident claimed lives of about 150 passengers.
