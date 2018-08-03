Janata Dal United MLA Bima Bharti's son found dead on railway track, family alleges murder, two detained

PATNA: The son of Bihar's ruling Janata Dal-United (JDU) legislator Bima Bharti was found dead on a railway track near Patna's Rajendra Nagar terminal on Friday.

According to ANI, the dead body of JDU lawmaker Bima Bharti's son Deepak was spotted lying on the railway track in front of Nalanda Medical College Hospital near Patna's Rajendra Nagar terminal.

Son of JDU MLA Bima Bharti found dead on a railway track in Patna.More details awaited. #Bihar — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2018

Patna (Centre Range) Deputy Inspector General, Rajesh Kumar and other top officials have reached the site for inspection. "As of now, we can't say the exact cause of the death. We will know after the post-mortem report comes," DIG Rajesh Kumar said.

A dog squad has also been called to look for evidence in this regard.

According to the initial investigation, Deepak had gone to a friend's place to attend a party when the incident took place.

While the police are trying to ascertain reasons behind Deepak's death, MLA Bima Bharti, who represents the Rupauli Constituency, has alleged that her son was murdered.

"It is not suicide, it is murder. My son was killed," a weeping Bima Bharti told the media.

The JDU MLA's husband Awadesh Mandal has accused five people in the alleged murder if his son Deepak.

Awadesh Mandal has named people – Shankar Mandal, Chandan Singh, Santosh Mandal, Rajesh Mandal and Mukul Mandal – for their alleged role in Deepak's murder.

All the five men are long-time rivals of Awadesh Mandal and are residents of Purnia.

It is to be noted that these five men were also allegedly involved in the murder of Awadesh Mandal's parents in 2003.The police is also suspecting it to be a case of old enmity.

The police have also detained two close friends of Deepak for interrogation in connection with his mysterious death.

The MLA and her family members allege that there are visible injury marks, bruises on Deepak's body, which leads to suspicion he was beaten to death by their long-time rivals.

Patna SSP Manu Maharaj said, ''the matter is being probed. All angles are being looked into. Before the post-mortem report comes, it will be too early to say anything in this regard.''

The death of JDU MLA's son has created a flutter in the political circles in Bihar.

Expressing shock over the incident, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav took to Twitter and blamed the Nitish Kumar-led government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

"In a shocking incident, son of a JDU MLA & Ex. Minister is found dead in Patna. I'm saddened to hear about it. Bihar's law & order situation is completely out of order," tweeted Tejashwi.

Tejashwi and his party RJD, which has been attacking the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar over the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape scandal, has already announced to stage a massive demonstration at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Saturday, August 4.