JD(U)-RJD alliance is not going to work, Bihar needs clean-up, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Darbhanga

Yogi Adityanath took on the JD(U)-RJD government in Bihar on Thursday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 18:27
Pic courtesy: ANI

Darbhanga: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took on the JD(U)-RJD government in Bihar on Thursday and said that a clean-up was warranted in the state.

Addresses a public gathering, the UP CM said, "This odd marriage is not going to work. A cleaning process is going to happen in Bihar."

At the same time, questioning Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, he asked, "Why did you not say anything against triple talaq. Silence of some secular leaders on the issue shows the difference between their words and actions," as per ANI.​

Meanwhile, yesterday Kumar had urged his UP counterpart not to come 'empty handed' but implement the liqour ban and 50 percent reservation for women in local bodies.

"You (Adityanath) should take cue from us and implement liqour ban and 50 per cent reservation for women in local bodies," Kumar had told a public meeting here after laying foundations of development projects worth Rs 300 crore.

(With Agency inputs)

