Lalu Yadav can't keep away from CM's chair? RJD chief sits on Nitish Kumar's seat, vacates

Patna: Veteran politician and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav recently sat on a chair meant for Bihar Chief Minister and his alliance partner Nitish Kumar during a public event in state capital.

According to ANI, Lalu was invited to a public function in Patna. Shortly after reaching the venue, the RJD chief mistakenly sat on a chair meant for Nitish Kumar.

However, he soon realised his mistak when the organisers politely told him to vacate the chair he had occupied as it was reserved meant for the chief minister.

Yadav obliged and without any fuss vacated the chair.

When CM Nitish Kumar arrived, he was escorted to the chair in question. Interestingly, Yadav was seated just one spot away in the VIP line-up on the same stage.



This incident comes just few days after the RJD had objected because Lalu Yadav was not seated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at a huge celebration of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh's 350th birth anniversary.

However, later a clarification came that there was no insult intended to him.

All this comes amid reports of growing resentment in the RJD over Nitish Kumar's open support for the PM's demonetisation drive, which has been attacked by virtually every major opposition leader. WATCH