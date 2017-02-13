Lalu Yadav can't keep away from CM's chair? RJD chief sits on Nitish Kumar's seat, vacates
Patna: Veteran politician and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav recently sat on a chair meant for Bihar Chief Minister and his alliance partner Nitish Kumar during a public event in state capital.
According to ANI, Lalu was invited to a public function in Patna. Shortly after reaching the venue, the RJD chief mistakenly sat on a chair meant for Nitish Kumar.
However, he soon realised his mistak when the organisers politely told him to vacate the chair he had occupied as it was reserved meant for the chief minister.
Yadav obliged and without any fuss vacated the chair.
When CM Nitish Kumar arrived, he was escorted to the chair in question. Interestingly, Yadav was seated just one spot away in the VIP line-up on the same stage.
This incident comes just few days after the RJD had objected because Lalu Yadav was not seated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at a huge celebration of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh's 350th birth anniversary.
However, later a clarification came that there was no insult intended to him.
All this comes amid reports of growing resentment in the RJD over Nitish Kumar's open support for the PM's demonetisation drive, which has been attacked by virtually every major opposition leader. WATCH
#WATCH: Lalu Yadav sits on Nitish Kumar’s chair accidentally, realizes later and switches seat, at an event in Patna pic.twitter.com/TzLIAt1j5K
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion on PM Modi's ‘janampatri’ threat against Congress
- Fateh Ka Fatwa: What are the hindrances faced by Muslim women in India?
- Will Iman, world's heaviest woman weighing 500 kg, get a new lease of life in India?
- Watch: PM Modi addresses rally in Uttarakhand's Srinagar
- Why are politicians trying to disguise crime in UP in communal colours?
- WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar knocks off Mehedi Hasan's stumps with brilliant delivery during one-off Test
- BJP records huge victory, wins all three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh
- I-League, Kolkata Derby: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan — As it happened...
- Pakistani girl asked Irfan Pathan why he plays for India being a Muslim? Read his brilliant reply
- People waive BJP flags, chant PM Narendra Modi's name in Rahul Gandhi's road show - Watch Video