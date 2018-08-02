हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar bandh live updates: Left, RJD, Congress protest against sexual abuse in Muzaffarpur

A Muzaffarpur-based NGO Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti, which ran the state-funded shelter home, was blacklisted after sexual abuse of girls came to light in a social audit report.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 2, 2018 - 08:04
New Delhi: In protest of the recent case of sexual abuse in Bihar shelter home, the Left parties called for a bandh on Thursday in the state seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The bandh will also be supported by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress parties. Taking to Twitter, RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav had said on Wednesday, "Against ghastly, dreadful & gruesome mass rape sponsored by Nitish Kumar, Left parties have called Bihar Bandh tomorrow supported by RJD & Congress demanding CM Nitish Kumar resignation. I assure that I will compel Nitish Kumar to speak up. Chacha, get ready to walk the talk."

A Muzaffarpur-based NGO Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti, which ran the state-funded shelter home, was blacklisted after sexual abuse of girls came to light in a social audit report conducted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. The medical examination of 34 of the 42 shelter home inmates has confirmed that they were sexually assaulted. Ten out of 11 accused persons have been arrested in the case. The NGO is run by the key accused Brajesh Thakur. A CBI team is probing the case.

Here are the live updates:

2 August 2018, 08:04 AM

"We have to support, express concern and demand justice. #Bihar bandh tomorrow in protest. Nitish Kumar should speak out. Chacha, get ready and accountable," tweeted national spokesperson of the Congress Shaktisinh Gohil.

2 August 2018, 08:01 AM

"Against ghastly, dreadful & gruesome mass rape sponsored by Nitish Kumar, Left parties have called Bihar Bandh tomorrow supported by RJD & Congress demanding CM Nitish Kumar resignation. I assure that I will compel Nitish Kumar to speak up. Chacha, get ready to walk the talk," tweeted RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav.

