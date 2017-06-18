Maoists gunned down in encounter with police personnel in Bihar

Jamui: At least two Maoists were killed in an encounter with Police personnel in Bihar`s Jamui district on Sunday.

A search operation is being carried out in the nearby areas.In a similar incident, a top Naxal commander identified as Mahesh was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Ranidongri village of Chhattisgarh on June 16.

This was announced in a joint press conference on Friday by Inspector General (IG) Bastar Vivekanand, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Bastar P. Sundarraj and Superintendent of Police Bastar Sheikh Arif.

One SLR weapon was also recovered from the deceased Naxal. The security forces believe few more Naxals might have been killed in the encounter.

Also earlier this month, one Special Operation Group (SOG) jawan lost his life while 10 others sustained injuries due to a Maoist ambush in the forest area near Khamankhol under Baliguda sub-division in Kandhamal district of Odisha.