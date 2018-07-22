हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar School Examination Board

Missing Bihar Board answer sheets recovered from Patna scrap dealer

PATNA: Hundreds of missing answer sheets of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 exam of 2017 were recovered from a scrap dealer here on Saturday and the dealer arrested, police said.

Acting on specific information, a police team raided the scrap dealer's store and recovered the copies that went missing last year. Scrap dealer Rajkishore Gupta was arrested for purchasing them, police said.

According to police, a peon of the BSEB along with others had sold the copies of answer sheets to the scrap dealer.

Last month, a Special Investigation Team of the Bihar Police recovered thousands of missing copies of answer sheets of the BSEB Class 10 exam from a scrap dealer's shop and arrested two persons in the connection.

Then shopkeeper Pappu Gupta said that peon Chotu Singh of a government-run school had sold the answer sheets to him for Rs 8,500.
 

