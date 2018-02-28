Muzaffarpur hit-and-run: BJP leader Manoj Baitha surrenders

Bihar BJP leader Manoj Baitha, who is accused in the Muzaffarpur hit-and-run case, has surrendered.

He has been shifted to Patna Medical College and Hospital from Muzaffarpur's Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital for treatment of the injuries he suffered during the accident, news agency ANI reported.

#Muzaffarpur Hit & Run Case: Accused #ManojBaitha admitted at Patna Medical College for treatment of injuries he suffered in the accident, that killed 9 school students, denies driving the vehicle involved in the incident. pic.twitter.com/IBzjEoTmOD — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

Nine children were killed and many others injured after his car mowed into a crowd on Saturday afternoon. The children were reportedly aged between 8 and 10 years.

Baitha, a BJP leader from Sitamarhi district, has since been suspended by the BJP for six years.

Baitha's car had lost control and ploughed through the group of children outside the Dharmpur Government School building in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. The children were returning from the school when the accident happened.

He had gone into hiding after the accident, sparking protests from the opposition RJD on Tuesday. The RJD alleged that Baitha was drunk and driving the car when the accident happened. It had also attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is in power in alliance with the BJP, over Baitha's alleged drunkenness, since it was the Nitish Kumar government that had imposed prohibition in the state.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had accused the Nitish government of shielding Baitha since he was a member of the BJP.

BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi had however rubbished this allegation, saying political affiliation would have nothing to do with how Baitha is treated for his alleged crime. He said he had directed the police to take the sternest possible action against Baitha.

The BJP and CM Nitish Kumar also anounced that they would not celebrate Holi to mourn for the children killed in the accident.

The accident sparked rage in the area. Local residents had vandalised the school, beat up teachers and set fire to the chairs and benches.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had expressed sorrow and grief over the incident. The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each victim.

(With inputs from ANI)