Muzaffarpur hit-and-run case: BJP leader Manoj Baitha booked, suspended from party

PATNA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Baitha has been suspended from the party's primary membership on Monday in connection with the hit-and-run case that claimed the lives of nine school children in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

Earlier in the day, an FIR was lodged against the BJP leader who has been suspended from the party for six years.

Nine people were killed and 20 were injured after they were run over by a speeding vehicle in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon.

The speeding car belongs to Manoj Baitha - a BJP leader from Sitamarhi district. The car had lost control and ploughed through them outside Dharmpur Government School building. The children were returning from the school located in Meenpur police station area when the accident happened.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced the cancellation of Holi celebrations at PNT Community House in Patna slated to take place on March 1.

Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Kumar had said the speeding vehicle mowed down the children when they were crossing the road.

Angry over the death of school children, local residents had vandalised the school, beat up teachers and set ablaze chairs and benches there.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had expressed sorrow and grief over the incident. The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each victim.

Following the incident, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had visited the hospital to meet the injured and the families of the deceased.