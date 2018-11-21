Muzaffarpur NGO manager Madhu, Dr Ashwini sent to CBI remand for five days

PATNA: A local court in Bihar on Wednesday sent Muzaffarpur shelter home manager Madhu and a local doctor Dr Ashwinin Kumar, who allegedly used to administer sedatives to minor girls, to a five-day CBI remand.

Both Madhu and Kumar, who are close aids of Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal case, were arrested 1by the CBI on Tuesday.

Madhu alias Shaista Parveen was traceless for several months till she appeared surrendered before the CBI.

Madhu allegedly used to manage many NGOs and other enterprises run by the alleged kingpin.

After appearing at the district court premises, Madhu told the media before departing along with CBI sleuths that she was "privy to no secrets" and had not appeared before the CBI or the police since she was never named as an accused nor a warrant was issued in her name.

Madhu, a resident of Chaturbhuj Sthan locality in Muzaffarpur, claimed that she decided to approach the probe agency on her own since her family numbers were being questioned by the investigators.

Madhu had come in contact with Thakur a few years ago when a drive was launched to rehabilitate girls from a red light area there.

Acccording to media reports, Madhu used to manage the affairs of all NGOs owned by Thakur, including the Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti which ran the shelter home where inmates were sexually abused.

Immediately after her arrest, the CBI nabbed Dr Ashwini Kumar who allegedly used to administer sedative injections to girls.

Under immense pressure from the opposition, the Bihar government had referred the matter of to the CBI.

The case relates to mental, physical and sexual exploitation of girl children residing at the Children Home at Sahu Road, Muzaffarpur.

The CBI has booked officers and employees of the shelter home in question - Balika Grih, Sahu Road Muzaffarpur.

"It is alleged that officials/employees of Girl's Children Home run by Seva Sankalp Evam Vikash Samiti used to mentality, physically and sexually exploit girl children residing at the said home," CBI spokesperson said.

The matter had come to light earlier this year when the Bihar Social Welfare Department filed an FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home conducted by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

The audit report stated that many girls at the shelter home had complained of sexual abuse.

