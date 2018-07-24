हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur rape case: Medical report of 29 girls indicates sexual contact, 10 arrested

After a girl at a government-funded shelter home had alleged that an inmate was beaten to death and buried in the premises, the Bihar Police dug up the ground but no body was found. 

PATNA: Medical reports of 29 out of 42 girls in connection with allegations of exploitation of girls in a shelter home in Muzaffarpur have hinted at some sexual contact, Bihar Police said on Tuesday. "42 out of the 44 girls living at the shelter home underwent medical examinations and two were ill. Medical reports of 29 out of 42 girls indicated sexual contact," Bihar DGP KS Dwivedi said.

The DGP also confirmed that they have arrested 10 out of 11 accused so far. He also said that four girls were reported missing from the shelter home since December 15, 2013. 

After a girl at a government-funded shelter home had alleged that an inmate was beaten to death and buried in the premises, the Bihar Police dug up the ground but no body was found. Dog squads had also been called in o locate the body on Monday.

Sexual exploitation of girls at the shelter home in Bihar had come to light in a social audit by a Mumbai-based institute, following which the state social welfare department lodged an FIR in this connection last month.

The opposition RJD has sought a CBI inquiry into the allegations and claimed that the scandal involved many "well connected people" whom the Nitish Kumar government was trying to shield.

Muzaffarpur SSP Harpreet Kaur had on Monday said that the area of excavation might be enlarged after further examination of the girl who had alleged in her testimony that one of the inmates had been beaten to death. 

More than 40 girls had been lodged at the shelter home and medical reports suggest that over half of them may have had sexual intercourse at some point of time, she said. The NGO running the shelter home has been blacklisted and all the girls have been moved to shelter homes in other districts while the premises has been sealed, she said.

