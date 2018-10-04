हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Muzaffarpur shelter home case

Muzaffarpur scandal: Three accused including senior social welfare department official Rosy Rani sent to judicial custody

Following a huge outcry, the Nitish Kumar government had handed over the investigation to the CBI.

Patna: Former assistant director in the social welfare department Rosy Rani and two others have on Thursday been sent to judicial custody in connection with the alleged sex scandal in a Muzaffarpur shelter home in Bihar. All three accused were on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remand since September 21.

Some of the victims in the government-funded shelter home run by Brajesh Thakur's NGO Seva Sankalp Ewam Vikas Samiti (SSEVS) had alleged that some of their fellow inmates were killed and buried after rape.

The intelligence agency, who is probing the matter, questioned a close aide of Thakur after which it decided to carry out the excavation process.

Besides Thakur and Rosy Rani, the agency had taken into custody staff members Guddu, Vijay and Santosh.

The incident came to light after a report from Tata Institute of Social Sciences alleged sexual abuse of about 34 girls at the shelter home following which an FIR was subsequently registered by the Bihar social welfare department and 10 people, including Thakur, were arrested.

Following a huge outcry, the Nitish Kumar government handed over the probe to the CBI.

His social welfare minister Manju Verma had to resign in August after it was disclosed that her husband had spoken to Thakur several times between January and June this year.

