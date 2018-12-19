हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur shelter home case: CBI files chargesheet in special POCSO court, Brajesh Thakur's son, wife summoned

The Enforcement Directorate Patna has summoned prime accused Brajesh Thakur's son wife Asha Thakur on December 26 and son Rahul Anand on December 24.

PATNA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet in special POCSO court against all the accused in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case. The Enforcement Directorate Patna has summoned prime accused Brajesh Thakur's son wife Asha Thakur on December 26 and son Rahul Anand on December 24.

The infamous shelter home, where 34 girls were assaulted over a period of time, was demolished last week. The demolition work began after the Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition for a stay filed by Thakur, who is currently lodged in Patiala Jail in Punjab.

The Muzaffarpur Municipal Commissioner had in November issued the demolition order on the ground of violation of building by-laws. A three-storey building was constructed by Thakur whereas the permission was granted for a one-storey building.

Thakur used to run an NGO, Sega Sankalp Evan Vikas Samiti, from the shelter home premises.

During the hearing last week, the court had asked the CBI if the Income Tax Department has initiated proceedings with regard to around Rs 4.5 crore which the NGO, running the shelter home in Muzaffarpur, had received from the Bihar government over a period of 10 years for its activities.

"What about the Income Tax people? Have they initiated any proceedings?," the bench, which also comprised Justices Deepak Gupta and Hemant Gupta, asked the CBI. Responding to the court's query, the CBI's counsel said, "Yes. They (income tax department) are doing it".

Several girls were allegedly raped and sexually abused at an NGO-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur and the issue had come to light following a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). Besides the Muzaffarpur shelter home, the TISS report had also highlighted "grave concerns" about alleged physical and sexual abuse of inmates in 16 other shelter homes in Bihar.

Initially, the CBI was entrusted with the investigation of Muzaffarpur shelter home case but last month, the apex court had asked the agency to probe cases of 16 other shelter homes in the state. 

The court, in its September 20 order, had noted that the NGO running the shelter home at Muzaffarpur had received about Rs 4.5 crore from the state over a period of 10 years for its activities and during this period, it had purchased 35 vehicles.

