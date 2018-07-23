हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case

Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case: Cops start digging to locate inmate's skeleton, 10 arrested so far

Ten persons have been arrested in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case where more than 40 minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted over a period of time. 

ANI photo

PATNA: Ten persons have been arrested in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case where more than 40 minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted over a period of time. 

“10 people have been arrested so far, we will soon file a charge-sheet against them” Harpreet Kaur, SSP, Muzaffarpur told ANI.

Among those arrested include all staff members of the shelter home and some government officials.

None of the victims were ever taken outside the hostel, she added.

Meanwhile, the police launched the search inside the premises for the body of an inmate who was allegedly beaten to death by staff members following a disagreement with staff members. 

“Nothing has been found so far at the shelter home premises where digging is underway. We are conducting a thorough investigation, police is working independently,” said Kaur.

 

 

Cops decided to take the step after one of the victims claimed during interrogation that the remains of a girl were buried underground within the compound.

Meanwhile, Madhepura (Bihar) MP Pappu Yadav raked the issue in the Lok Sabha, demanding a CBI inquiry.

Sexual exploitation of inmates of the Muzaffarpur shelter home came to light more than a month ago in a report of a Mumbai-based social science institute which had conducted an audit of the state-funded establishment run by an NGO.

Earlier, sources told Zee Media that the victims were allegedly forced to sleep naked inside the short stay home by a lady teacher, Kiran.

